X and Pearl actress Mia Goth have bagged a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to her resume, joining Marvel's Blade. The Marvel Studios film stars Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as the title vampire slayer, directed by Yann Demange from a script by Emmy nominee Michael Starrbury, which is said to be "darker than most MCU movies." Goth joins a star-studded cast that also includes Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo, but details of her role are being kept under wraps, reports Variety. Blade: Shooting of Mahershala Ali, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo Starrer to Begin from June- Reports.

The Blade reboot was first announced at the 2019 Comic-Con, where Marvel Studio chief Kevin Feige surprised Hall H by announcing Ali would take up the mantle of the infamous day walker after Wesley Snipes played the Marvel Comics character in three films between 1998 and 2006. Blade is currently slated to hit theatres on September 6, 2024 as the final film in Phase Five of the MCU. Since making her big screen debut in Lars von Trier's Nymphomaniac, Goth has been a standout player in films like Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria, Claire Denis, High Life. Mia Goth Runs to a Fan to Grab His Screenplay Post a Screening of 'Infinity Pool' in This Wholesome TikTok.

Autumn de Wilde's Emma and Branden Cronenberg's Infinity Pool, which made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Goth is next set to close out her work in Ti West's horror trilogy with the release of MaXXXine. MaXXXine is currently in production, with Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon rounding out the cast. And Blade isn't the only high-profile project on Goth's horizon; she is also reportedly circling a role opposite Andrew Garfield and Oscar Isaac in Guillermo del Toro's live-action Frankenstein movie for Netflix.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2023 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).