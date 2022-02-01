Marvel star Simu Liu is going to share his inspirational true story with his book 'We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story' Born in Harbin, China in 1989, Liu immigrated to Ontario at the age of five, where he spent the rest of the childhood.

Check Out Simu Liu's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@simuliu)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)