A fairgoer at OC fair tried to attack Machine Gun Kelly but unfortunately Megan Fox was the one caught in the middle. The video does not show the exact moment MGK was attacked but a little after that. MGK's bodyguard is seen trying to protect him by shoving the attacker back, but Megan happened to be standing in the wrong place, and his arm accidentally slams her into the barricade behind. MGK pulls her out from between the fight and the two quickly exit the scene. Megan Fox's Joy Soars After Reconciliation with Machine Gun Kelly, She's Much Happier Than Before.

Watch MGK and Megan Video:

Megan Fox gets slammed into a barricade after a visitor tried to attack Machine Gun Kelly at O.C. Fair. pic.twitter.com/moRGwAMu4g — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 21, 2023

