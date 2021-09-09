The makers of Midnight Mass has finally unveiled the mind-boggling trailer of the limited Netflix series. The seven-episode series also stars Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco in pivotal roles. The series will premiere on September 24.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

This could be the end of everything. Midnight Mass arrives Sept. 24 only on Netflix. A new series from the creator of The Haunting of Hill House. pic.twitter.com/4uNr90eR6j — Midnight Mass (@midnightmass) September 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)