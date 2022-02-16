Netflix's The Sandman is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. Based on the Neil Gaiman Vertigo comic of the same name, The Sandman follows the King of Dreams as he seeks to restore order to his kingdom. The first look offers us a fresh glimpse at Tom Sturridge and Vivienne Acheampong as Dream and Lucienne.

Check Out The Photo:

New look at Tom Sturridge as Dream & Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne in Netflix's 'The Sandman' 🌙 (via @empiremagazine) pic.twitter.com/sfQKAyU9bf — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 16, 2022

