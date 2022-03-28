The fantastic Troy Kotsur beats odds to win the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his incredible performance in Apple TV's CODA at 94th Academy Awards. This is the first win for the film at the Oscars tonight.

The Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/k8WdJD2QzS — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

