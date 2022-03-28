Will Smith apologised for punching presenter Chris Rock at Oscars 2022. Well, during his acceptance speech, the actor was sorry for smacking Chris over the latter's joke over his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. “I want to apologise the Academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees," he said while winning Best Actor for King Richard. He also talked about how his film character Richard Williams was a man who always stood up for his fam. Oscars 2022: Will Smith Wins Best Actor for King Richard at 94th Academy Awards.

Watch Video:

Will Smith won Best Actor for his role in ‘King Richard.’ "Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” he said in his Oscars acceptance speech. (Video: @GMA) pic.twitter.com/iaEyv0VCXX — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 28, 2022

