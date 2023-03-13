Jamie Lee Curtis has won the Best Supporting Actress for Everything Everywhere All At Once. The actress accepted her award in a stunning sparkly nude dress and said in her acceptance speech "I know it looks like I am standing up here by myself but I'm not. I am hundreds of people. The entire group of artists who made this movie, we just won an Oscar." The White Lotus: Haley Lu Richardson Asks Jamie Lee Curtis to Join Third Season; Here's How She Responded!

Watch Jamie's Acceptance Speech Here:

