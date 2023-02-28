Meeting on the red carpet, Hailey Lu Richardson, who starred in the second season of The White Lotus, asked Jamie Lee Curtis to join season three of the series, and the Halloween star seems all game for it. Replying that she doesn't know "what it is," Curtis ultimately said that she will "do it." While the casting for season three of the series hasn't begun yet, Jamie Lee Curtis would be a great addition to the show. SAG Awards 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis Kisses Michelle Yeoh on Lips After Winning Award for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (Watch Video).

Check Out the Interaction Between Haley Lu Richardson and Jamie Lee Curtis:

Jamie Lee Curtis reacts to Haley Lu Richardson asking her to join ‘White Lotus’ Season 3: “I don't even know what it is, but I will do it.” (🎥: @people) pic.twitter.com/HmsbF9z045 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)