Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy. The former shared a video post on Instagram and revealed that they named their son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. Paris even explained the significance behind their son’s name and would be sharing more details in her upcoming book, Paris: The Memoir, which is set to be released on March 14. Paris Hilton Kept Her Baby Boy’s Birth Secret From Her Family Until Instagram Post Was Ready!

Paris Hilton Reveals Her Son’s Name

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

