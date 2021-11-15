Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s wedding was a lavish, glamorous and star-studded affair. Pictures from the wedding ceremony and reception took internet by storm and it left everyone absolutely mesmerised. It was indeed straight out of a fairytale. Paris has shared a few pics from the wedding day wherein she’s standing with Carter at the altar. Her heartfelt post for her husband will melt your hearts. Paris writes, ‘Standing hand in hand at the altar, my heart skipped a beat. It was one of the most incredibly magic and loving feelings I’ve ever felt in my life.’ She also stated, ‘I’m so excited for the future we will create together. #ForeverHiltonReum’

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)