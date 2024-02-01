Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcomed their first child, a son, via surrogacy in January 2023. Later in the same year, in November, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter, also via surrogacy. Now, Paris and Carter’s son Phoenix has turned one, and the renowned socialite has shared a series of pictures from the intimate yet extravagant celebration. From enjoying a balloon pit to being surrounded by farm animals and a sea-themed birthday cake, the mother and son duo's pictures are simply mesmerising. Yes, these pictures from baby Phoenix’s first birthday celebration look magical. Sharing them on Instagram, Paris expressed her happiness, saying, “Sliving under the sea with Baby P for his first birthday!” Paris Hilton Reveals 'Teenage Trauma' as the Reason Behind Choosing Surrogacy for Her Children.

Baby Phoenix’s First Birthday Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)