John Cena starrer Peacemaker is an upcoming series created by James Gunn that would premiere on HBO Max in January 2022. The makers of the film revealed that the teaser of the anti-hero series will drop next week at DC Fandome.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Need some immediate inner peace? I know a guy.@DCpeacemaker is coming to HBO Max. Catch #Peacemaker in action when the teaser drops next week at #DCFandome. pic.twitter.com/zuObWgmkNg — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 8, 2021

