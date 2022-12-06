The 48th People's Choice Awards is all set to be here, and in case you are interested in watching the show and don't know where to look for, we can help you out. The award ceremony will start telecast from December 6 at 9 pm EST (Indian Time - December 7 at 7.30 am) and it will be telecast on NBC and E!. 2022 People’s Choice Awards Nominees: From Dwayne Johnson, Selena Gomez to BTS and Taylor Swift; Check Out the Full List.

Check Out the Details Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)