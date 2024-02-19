BTS' Jungkook has made history as the first and only Asian artist to win the main category of "Male Artist of the Year" at the People's Choice Awards (PCAs) this year, which have been running since 1975. These awards, held annually, honour fan-voted excellence in pop culture, music, film, and television. The 49th People's Choice Awards ceremony was held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on February 18, 2024. HOT! BTS Jungkook Unleashes 'Good Boy Turns Bad' Vibe in Irresistible Calvin Klein Ad Campaign (View Pics).

Congratulations #JUNGKOOK for winning 'Male Artist Of The Year' at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

