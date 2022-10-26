The nominees for the People's Choice Awards 2022 have been announced and voting is now open. The list spans across 40 categories for TV, movies, music and pop culture. This year's host is once again Kenan Thompson after hosting last year as well. Many stars have been like Harry Styles, BTS, Bad Bunny, Selena Gomez, Quinta Brunson have been nominated. Critics Choice Awards 2022: Selena Gomez Picks a Stunning Red Louis Vuitton Gown for Her Appearance.

View the Full List Here:

Bad Bunny & Harry Styles are among the top music nominees at the 2022 #PCAs! See the full list: https://t.co/rBDMypgO44 — billboard (@billboard) October 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)