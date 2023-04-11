Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra dropped some lovely pictures on Instagram from their first Easter celebrations with their daughter Malti Marie. The latest Insta post shared by the singer showcases him and Priyanka watching their baby girl play amid Easter celebrations and it is totally frame-worthy. Another pic gives glimpse of the lunch menu they had for the occasion and it looks absolutely tempting. Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpses of Her and Daughter Malti Marie's First Easter Celebration (View Pics).

