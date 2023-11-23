Actress Priyanka Chopra was warmly welcomed back recently to New York, her first home. Shared by her manager, Anjula Acharia, snapshots captured Priyanka in a stylish black ensemble, mingling with NRI friends and the likes of American TV host Kelly Ripa, Kama Sutra actor Sarita Choudhury, singer Jay Sean, and actor Kal Penn in a delightful group photo. Priyanka's effortless charm and the star-studded gathering created a buzz, offering fans a glimpse into her New York meeting. Priyanka Chopra is Grazia's Global Cover Star and She Looks Bold and Beautiful! (View Pic).

Photo Shared By Pee Cee's Manager

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)