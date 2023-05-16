Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been named as Grazia magazine's newest international cover star for the publication's LUXURY ISSUE. The actress from The Citadel and Love Again also graced the covers of 12 additional international editions of Grazia, including those published in Mexico, the United States, Latin America, India, Italy, Spain, Germany, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Singapore, and Malaysia. Love Again: Priyanka Chopra Talks about Her ‘Terrifying Experience’ While Filming the Movie.

See Priyanka Chopra's Latest Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

