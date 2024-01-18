Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie recently turned two. It was an intimate yet a fun-filled celebration for which the family and friends of the couple had gathered. The global icon took to Instagram to share the priceless moments from their daughter’s second birthday, and she even expressed profound joy by referring to the baby girl as their ‘miracle’. From the family worshipping the deity to their beach outing to Malti Marie enjoying her Elmo-themed birthday, Priyanka's Instagram post offers a sneak peek into the cherished and memorable moments of their little one’s second birthday celebration. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie Turns 2! See Adorable Photos From the ‘Little Angel’s’ Elmo-Themed Birthday Celebration.

Baby Malti Marie’s Second Birthday Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

