Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ new pictures with their daughter, Malti Marie, are absolutely adorable. Captivating glimpses of the ‘little angel’s’ Elmo-themed birthday bash have been shared by the singer on Instagram. These pictures showcase the toddler posing in a pink top with a heart design printed on it, paired with red pants. She completed her look with a cute tiara and heart-shaped sunglasses. Nick Jonas’ brothers, Joe and Franklin, alongside other loved ones, were also seen in attendance. From the family members having a good time to the décor and birthday cake, take a look at the photos from Malti Marie’s second birthday celebration. Baby Malti Marie Turns 2! Pics From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Daughter’s Intimate Birthday Celebration Are Too Cute To Be Missed.

Baby Malti Marie’s Elmo-Themed Birthday Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

