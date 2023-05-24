Ryan Gosling shared a heartwarming anecdote about his experience on the set of Barbie. According to Gosling, Margot Robbie, his co-star, played a pivotal role in helping him get into character by leaving him a thoughtful gift every day during filming. Ryan revealed that she would leave a pink present, adorned with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken every day during filming. Barbie: Margot Robbie Thought Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s Film Would Never Get Made- Here’s Why.

Ryan Gosling reveals that Margot Robbie sent him a gift every day to help him develop his character as Ken: “She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming. They were all beach-related.” pic.twitter.com/34tGeMB8O1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 24, 2023

