SAG-AFTRA, the union representing film and television actors, has reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood Studios on November 8. The agreement was made after a 118-day strike that paralyzed the entertainment industry. The agreement next goes to the SAG-AFTRA national board for approval on Friday (Nov 9). If ratified, the agreement will end the strike and allow production to resume on Hollywood films and television shows. SAG-AFTRA Strike: From Fan Expos to Movie Premieres, Here're List of Things Actors Aren't Allowed to Do As Their Guild Strikes Against Hollywood Studios.

SAG-AFTRA Makes Deal:

🚨 SAG-AFTRA has accepted a deal from the studios, ending the actors strike. pic.twitter.com/ouCQnFLxS3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)