Selena Gomez has treated fans with some lovely pictures on Instagram. The singer is seen flashing cleavage in these makeup-free selfies. And for the caption of this Insta post, she has used the title of Miley Cyrus’ song “Violet Chemistry”, a track from her eighth studio album called Endless Summer Vacation. Selena Gomez Drops a Throwback Pic Showing Off Her Sexy Side in a Strapless Black Top!

Selena Gomez Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)