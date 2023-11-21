There's a new Lex Luthor in town! Nicholas Hoult is in talks to portray the classic DC Comics villain in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy. Initially, Hoult was among the actors considered for the lead Superman role before David Corenswet ultimately secured the part. Previously, he portrayed the comic book character Beast in the X-Men films and underwent a bald transformation for the role of Nux in Mad Max: Fury Road. FYI, Luthor made his debut in 1940’s Action Comics No. 23, created by the Superman duo Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Gene Hackman played Luthor opposite Christopher Reeve in Superman (1978), while Kevin Spacey squared off against Brandon Routh’s iteration of the character in Superman Returns (2006). Superman Legacy Release Date: James Gunn Confirms David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan's Film Will Arrive on July 11, 2025.

Check Out The Post Here:

