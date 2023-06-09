Casting for James Gunn's Superman: Legacy seems to be ramping up as three actors are reportedly expected to screen-test for the role of the Man of Steel next week. David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney are the three stars in the running for the role, with the former two being in the running for the role for a while as well. Superman Legacy: James Gunn Confirms Pre-Production for His Upcoming DC Movie Has Begun.

Check Out the Reports:

