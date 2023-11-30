Prepare for a hilarious trip down memory lane as Ted, the beloved sentient teddy bear from the iconic franchise, takes center stage in an upcoming television series. Created by Seth MacFarlane, who also lends his voice to the titular character, the show serves as a prequel to the Ted films. Set to premiere on January 11, 2024, the series unfolds in 1993, immediately after the events of the first film's opening sequence. Viewers will be treated to a glimpse into the early life of Ted as he resides with John Bennett and his family in Massachusetts. Alongside John and Ted, the Bennett household introduces John's parents, Matty and Susan, and the addition of John's cousin, Blaire, who's navigating college life nearby. Seth MacFarlane Donates $1 Million to the Entertainment Community Fund to Assist Striking Actors and Writers in Need.

Watch Trailer for TED Here:

He had so much growing up to do, even though he technically never grows at all. #ted arrives Jan 11, only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/lTItoSTIAF — Peacock (@peacock) November 29, 2023

