Following in the shoes of Dwayne Johnson, star Seth MacFarlane has also donated a seven-figure sum to the Entertainment Community Fund. The Family Guy creator donated $1 million to financially assist the writers and actors who are currently striking and in need while they try and convince the studios to meet their demands. Dwayne Johnson Makes Historic Seven Figure Donation to SAG-AFTRA Foundation Relief Fund.

Check Out the Tweet:

Seth MacFarlane has donated $1 million to the Entertainment Community Fund to help provide financial assistance for those in need during the strikes. (Source: Variety) pic.twitter.com/8pynyci7YS — Cartoon Base (@TheCartoonBase) August 1, 2023

