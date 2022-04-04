The Batman continues to make a profit for DC as it has passed the $700 Million mark at the worldwide box office. The Robert Pattinson starrer has overall earned $710 Million worldwide. It has already passed the domestic gross of movies like Joker, Aquaman and Spider-Man 3 as well. The Batman is playing in theatres right now.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

