Disney has released the official Ahsoka trailer, which will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on August 23. Rosario Dawson's outcast rebel Jedi Ahsoka Tano is back to stop evil forces. If you're a Star Wars fan (frankly speaking who isn't) then this summer is going to be remarkable. The series will follow Dawson’s Ahsoka as she pursues Lars Mikkelsen’s Grand Admiral Thrawn and searches for Ezra Bridger and Star Wars Rebels characters like Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren and Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Hera Syndulla. Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Alongside Dawson, the series will star Natasha Liu Bordizzo and artist Sabine Wren, and Eman Esfandi. Ahsoka: Rosario Dawson’s Upcoming Live-Action Star War Series to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From August 23.

Check Out Ahsoka Official Trailer Here:

