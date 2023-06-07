Rosario Dawson's highly anticipated live-action Star Wars series Ahsoka's will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from August 23. The series will follow Dawson’s Ahsoka as she pursues Lars Mikkelsen’s Grand Admiral Thrawn and searches for Ezra Bridger and Star Wars Rebels characters like Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren and Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Hera Syndulla. Ahsoka Trailer: Rosario Dawson’s Outcast Rebel Jedi Is Back in Action in This Upcoming Star Wars Series (Watch Video).

