Jon Favreau is set to direct a new Star Wars film called The Mandalorian & Grogu. Produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni, the movie will explore the relationship between the Mandalorian (Din Djarin) and Grogu as they face various dangers together. Though plot details are undisclosed, production is scheduled for later this year. This movie extends Favreau's work from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, where a helmet-wearing bounty hunter protects the adorable alien, Grogu (famously known as Baby Yoda among fans). Its place in the timeline of the existing series, spanning three seasons with a fourth in development, remains undisclosed.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Production To Start This Year:

The Mandalorian and Grogu are headed to the big screen. Directed by Jon Favreau, and produced by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian & Grogu will go into production later this year. This is the Way.https://t.co/LMRjrje9Dw pic.twitter.com/mLYSmUaV2k — Star Wars (@starwars) January 9, 2024

