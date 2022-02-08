The Dropout has dropped it's first trailer and it stars Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes. The show is based on an ABC Audio podcast of the same name. The Dropout is about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her medical company Theranos. It also stars Naveen Andrews, Stephen Fry, William H Macy, Laurie Metcalf and more. The Dropout will premiere on March 3, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Watch The Trailer:

