Tom Holland leads his first television series in the trailer for The Crowded Room, an upcoming Apple TV+ drama and it is hard hitting. Speaking about the storyline, The Crowded Room follows Danny Sullivan ( played by Holland), who is arrested after his involvement in a New York City shooting. It is a story from the year 1979 and it is descried as captivating and thrilling at the same time. It is a collection of interviews conducted by the curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried). The Crowded Room: First Look of Tom Holland Unveiled from the Anthology Series (View Pic).

Check The Trailer Here:

