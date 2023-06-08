The Crowded Room is all set to premiere on Apple TV+ on June 9, 2023. Being Tom Holland's first OTT release and series, there is some excitement behind this show as fans are excited to see what the actor will bring here to the table. However, the question on everyone's minds is when the series will premiere on Netflix, and don't worry, we got you. The series will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 9 at 12:30pm IST. To watch it you will require a valid Apple TV+ account. The Crowded Room Trailer Out! Tom Holland Struggles with Society and Reality in the Upcoming Series (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer for The Crowded Room:

