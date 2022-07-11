The Gray Man starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Dhanush is all set to release on Netflix on July 22. And, ahead of the action-thriller's release, early reviews for the film is out. The early reviews suggest that critics are totally impressed with Dhanush's performance as Avik San in Russo Brothers' film. Critics took to Twitter and wrote about their views on Dhanush and his sharp performance. The Gray Man: Dhanush Has A Hilarious Response On How He Became Involved In Russo Brothers’ Film (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Ruthless & Sharp!

Can you say anything on his Screen time? — VɑɑTHI ツнуρє∂ fσя ανιк ѕαи (@Dharun__Offl) July 11, 2022

Nailed It!

Dhanush rocked! Very intimidating, excellent screen presence. In the Q&A after he was super charming. He nailed it, would like to see him return if there’s a sequel. — Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) July 11, 2022

Okay!

@dhanushkraja & #JuliaButters are also an standout on #TheGrayMan — Jana N Nagase - Jana On Camera (@janaoncamera) July 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)