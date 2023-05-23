The Idol premiered at the 76th Cannes Fil Festival and ever since then audiences and critics have been divided in two. While many liked the HBO series and the cast even got a 5-minute standing ovation at the Festival. Some called it a "P*rnhub-homepage odyssey" and thought it contained way too much nudity and a not so great storyline. The Idol has also debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of only 20%. The Idol: Sam Levinson, The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp Tear Up After Their HBO Drama Receives a 5-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes 2023.

View The Idol's RT Score:

‘The Idol’ debuts with a score of 20% on Rotten Tomatoes. pic.twitter.com/HwHIxlWtaa — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 23, 2023

