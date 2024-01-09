Kaitlyn Dever has joined the cast of HBO's The Last of Us for its second season. Dever will portray Abby, a significant character from the video game The Last of Us Part II. This casting announcement, alongside additions to the cast including Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, has captured fans' attention as the series explores the story of Abby, a pivotal figure in the game's narrative alongside Ellie. The Last of Us Season 2 Set To Hit Screens in 2025, Promising a Riveting Sequel to Pedro Pascal’s Epic Saga!.

Kaitlyn Dever Cast As Abby in The Last Of Us S2:

Kaitlyn Dever has joined the cast of the HBO Original series #TheLastofUs for Season 2. @TheLastofUsHBO pic.twitter.com/dFnhGsJ1x2 — Max (@StreamOnMax) January 9, 2024

