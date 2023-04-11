The makers of Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels starring Brie Larson, Ms Marvel's Iman Vellani and WandaVision's Teyonah Parris confirm that the film's trailer will be dropping on April 11 USA Time during Good Morning America show at 7 am local time. This means The Marvels trailer will arrive in India by the evening today somewhere around 4 pm to 5 pm IST. The audio shared by Marvel Studios teases the disappearance of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Star Wars Visions Season 2 Trailer: Lucasfilm’s Anthology Series Releases on May 4, Reveals Exciting New Look at the Upcoming Anthology Series (Watch Video).

The Marvels Trailer Deets!

BREAKING: newly obtained audio from space 🔉🌌 pic.twitter.com/x7Z71gPWXl — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 10, 2023

