Washington DC, July 30: Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan is facing criticism for filming parts of his upcoming film "The Odyssey" in the Western Sahara, 70% of which is occupied by Morocco, reported Variety. According to the outlet, the director recently spent four days filming in the highly anticipated historical film starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and more in the city of Dakhla, which has been deemed the capital of the Moroccan administrative region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab.

Western Sahara is a disputed territory and is classified as "non-self-governing" by the United Nations. Home to the Indigenous Sahrawi people, it's the last remaining African colonial state to achieve independence, with Morocco still claiming control over the majority of its land, reported Variety. However, a Morocco-proposed plan giving Western Sahara autonomy but Morocco ultimate sovereignty -- similar to Spain's relationship to the Canary Islands and Basque Country -- picked up steam last year with the support of the U.S., U.K. and France, reported Variety. Fact Check: Did ‘The Odyssey’ Teaser, Featuring Matt Damon and Tom Holland, Leak Online? Here’s What We Know About Christopher Nolan’s Upcoming Movie.

Last week, after the shoot had wrapped in the region, the Western Sahara International Film Festival (aka FiSahara) -- which takes place in Sahrawi refugee camps in Algeria -- put out a statement urging Nolan to stop production. "Dakhla is not just a beautiful place with cinematic sand dunes. First and foremost, it is an occupied and militarized city whose Indigenous Sahrawi population is subjected to brutal repression by the Moroccan occupation forces," the festival said, adding that the production should "stop filming in Dakhla and stand in solidarity with the Sahrawi people who have been under military occupation for 50 years and who are routinely imprisoned and tortured for their peaceful struggle for self-determination," reported Variety. Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’: Matt Damon, Zendaya and Tom Holland Spotted Filming Upcoming Action-Fantasy Film in Scotland (View Pics).

On the other hand, Reda Benjelloun of the Moroccan Cinematographic Centre told a local outlet, Medias24, last week that the production filming in Dakhla is "extremely important," marking the first major Hollywood production to do so. "Dakhla will indeed offer extraordinary opportunities in the future to foreign productions ... which will find geography very different from other regions of Morocco," said Benjelloun as quoted by Variety. 'The Odyssey,' which adapts Homer's ancient Greek epic poem for the big screen, has also filmed in Morocco, Greece and Italy. It's set for a theatrical release from Universal on July 17, 2026, with early tickets already selling out for screenings.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)