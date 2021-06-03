James Gunn recently tweeted a picture of character figurines made by Todd Mc Farlane's company. It has Harley Quinn, Ratcatcher 2, King Shark and Polka-Dot Man's characters from The Suicide Squad on it. This made many fans of The Suicide Squad get convinced that these are the ones who will survive the ultimate battle at the end of the movie. Now Gunn is pretty active on Twitter and often replies to such tweets. He dismissed all such speculations.

First, check out James Gunn's tweet

Here's what the fans are believing with the filmmaker's replies

the last survivors i guess — Flate (@Flate_) June 2, 2021

That's a NO!

Nope. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 2, 2021

Some more speculation!

The Survivors: Harley Quinn (for sure), Ratcatcher 2, King Shark and Polka-Dot Man. — Danial Lum-Young (@danial_lum) June 2, 2021

That's a NO, again!

Nope. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 2, 2021

