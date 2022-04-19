Thor: Love and Thunder finally had its trailer come out and fans are going gaga over the journey that it promises. One particular scene from the trailer has caught the eyes of fans that features Thor and Korg standing in front of a dead frost-bitten giant. The scene in question is stripped right out of the comic Thor: God of Thunder #3 that features Falligar the Behemoth lying dead after being murdered by Gorr the God Butcher. You can check out the the two scenes side by side below.

The Two Scenes Compared:

Scenes From Thor: God of Thunder and Thor: Love and Thunder (Photo Credit: Marvel Comics/Marvel Studios)

Fans are of course now calling this the most comic accurate scene we have ever gotten in a MCU film. You can check out some of the reactions from fans below.

Marvel Definitely Knows How to Pull in Audience...

Just so beautiful!! Marvel can take my money on this one 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/bP23fFipnP — Toachii (@toach4shizzles) April 18, 2022

Certainly is One of the Most Accurate Shots We Have Seen...

I expect Thor: Love and Thunder will be wildly different to Jason Aaron’s run, but damn, if this isn’t the most comic accurate shot you’ve ever seen, I don’t know what is. pic.twitter.com/QeuG1qyzQI — Dakota, Timeline Curator (@geekritique_dak) April 18, 2022

Ripped Straight From The Pages...

Gorr Is Definitely Shaping Up to Be a Big Threat...

This scene from the teaser was comic accurate to Thor The God of Thunder where Gorr's first appearance was. #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/SotIoydyFm — Kal | خالد (@ShaggieKay) April 18, 2022

Taika Waititi Understood the Assignment...

Thor: Love and Thunder is about to be the most comic accurate Marvel movie we’ve seen pic.twitter.com/d8QMu423TQ — Hutch⚡️ (@HutchBucketz) April 18, 2022

