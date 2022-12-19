Tom Cruise never fails to surprise his fans and this time the Hollywood star performs a stunt of jumping from the plane just to announce the streaming date of his blockbuster hit Top Gun Maverick. The film is arriving on Paramount+ on December 22. Edge Of Tomorrow: Tom Cruise Swore at Sobbing Emily Blunt on the Set of Filming the Action Movie; Here’s Why!

Check Out the Video Below:

