Actor Tom Hardy never fails to surprise us and this time he entered a martial arts competition on Saturday, ultimately winning the event. Hardy, 45, entered the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship, a competition held by Ultimate Martial Arts Championships at Oakgrove school in Milton Keynes, Hyde News & Pictures reported. Tom Hardy Birthday Special: From Bane to Mad Max, 5 Best Roles of the Actor That Showcase His Amazing Talent!

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Tom Hardy secretly entered the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship 2022 in Milton Keynes, and won the gold prize. pic.twitter.com/LgLJuRbAVc — cinesthetic (@TheCinesthetic) September 21, 2022

