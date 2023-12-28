Tyga, known for his romantic escapades, recently made headlines with a surprise sighting alongside Chloe Bailey in West Hollywood. Amid legal battles with ex-partner Blac Chyna, Tyga's love life takes a new turn as he was captured with Chloe late-night outing on December 26. he duo, spotted leaving a club, raised eyebrows, particularly with Bailey beaming as she hopped into Tyga's car, sparking dating rumours. Tyga Makes Relationship With Avril Lavigne Instagram Official After They Kiss in Paris (View Pics).

See Tyga and Chloe Bailey's Viral Picture Here:

Tyga and Chloe Bailey spotted together in West Hollywood. https://t.co/PNpdf80y3V — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 27, 2023

