Rapper Tyga’s relationships with several well-known personalities from the entertainment industry have often been a hot topic of discussion. He has previously dated Blac Chyna, Kylie Jenner, Demi Rose, Camaryn Swanson and Avril Lavigne. According to the latest reports by TMZ, Tyga is now in a relationship with Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch. The report suggests that the two have been ‘close friends for a while’, but their bond turned romantic about a month ago, and they are now ‘enjoying each other’s company’. However, neither Tyga nor Madelaine have made an official statement regarding their relationship yet. Tyga Makes Relationship With Avril Lavigne Instagram Official After They Kiss in Paris (View Pics).

Tyga Dating Madelaine Petsch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)