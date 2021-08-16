The theatrical release of comic book adventure movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage, starring Tom Hardy as the titular anti-hero, is finally arriving in theatres in India after a great delay. The Sony Pictures backed film which was scheduled to open on September 24, will now premiere on October 15 in India.

Check Out The Posters Here:

#Venom vs. #Carnage. The face-off begins exclusively in cinemas on October 15th, 2021.#Venom: Let There Be Carnage pic.twitter.com/gzK5YugO9g — Sony Pictures India (@SonyPicsIndia) August 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)