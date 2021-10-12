Actor Will Poulter is all set to play Adam Warlock in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. The filmmaker has been debunking the rumours around Adam Warlock's casting by taking it to Twitter but this time he has welcomed the actor in the Guardians of the Galaxy family confirming his inclusion in the film.

Check Out James Gunn's Tweet Below:

As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock #GotGVol3 https://t.co/RaNeGDIC0E — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)