William Friedkin who was known as one of the greatest directors of the 70s era, and also won an Oscar, has died at the age of 87. "His death was confirmed by Chapman University dean Stephen Galloway, a friend of Friedkin’s wife Sherry Lansing" reported Variety. The last film he directed The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, will premiere at Venice Film Festival. Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman Actor, Dies at 70.

View William Friedkin Death News:

