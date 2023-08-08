William Friedkin, aged 87, was known for directing films such as The French Connection and The Exorcist. His demise has left several celebs from the industry heartbroken. Matt Reeves, Guillermo del Toro, Elijah Wood and many others have mourned the demise of the Oscar-winning filmmaker. Take a look at the condolences offered by celebs on William Friedkin’s death. William Friedkin Dies at 87, Oscar-Winning Director Was Known For The Exorcist, The French Connection and The People Vs Paul Crump and More.

Matt Reeves

What a towering artist... I was so deeply affected by his incredible work, on screen, and in opera too... His staging of Puccini's "Suor Angelica" was one of the most moving things I have ever seen. A legend. My heart goes out to Sherry and his sons. RIP William Friedkin pic.twitter.com/WdLCfhtW1R — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 7, 2023

Elijah Wood

Aww man…a true cinematic master whose influence will continue to extend forever. So long, William Friedkin pic.twitter.com/sXppoS0FVK — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) August 7, 2023

Scott Derrickson

It was an honor to have numerous lengthy chats via Twitter with William Friedkin. He also sent word through his wife to one of my producers that he watched & loved The Black Phone— a gesture I will always treasure. The Exorcist and Sorcerer are 2 of the greatest films ever made. pic.twitter.com/hGEbfpaJnA — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 7, 2023

Christopher Miller

RIP William Friedkin, one of the best to ever do it. I got to meet him at his house this year, & told him what an influence SORCERER was on Phil & me. If you haven’t seen it, it’s not about a wizard, it’s about transporting TNT thru the jungle, and is a master class in tension. pic.twitter.com/jtpQL9DxAF — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) August 7, 2023

Joe Dante

RIP William Friedkin, one of our very first guests on our podcast, The Movies That Made Me. pic.twitter.com/W3WT2LekDc — Joe Dante (@joe_dante) August 7, 2023

David Ayer

I’m so saddened about the passing of William Friedken. He was an incredible inspiration and influence on my career. He was always incredibly positive about the industry and generous with his mentorship to other filmmakers. — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) August 7, 2023

Guillermo del Toro

Great actor- I witnessed his prowess in the upcoming William Friedkin fil The Caine Mutiny. https://t.co/fr2HUJmRcH — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) March 17, 2023

